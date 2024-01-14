Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00063464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

