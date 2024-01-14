BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000.

BUI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.84. 56,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,554. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

