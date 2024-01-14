Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEI stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 3,571,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Camber Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.