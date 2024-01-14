Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,646,600 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 2,439,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.7 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

CDPYF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 28,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,893. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

