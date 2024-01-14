China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.5 days.

CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

