China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.1 days.
China Youzan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNVF remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. China Youzan has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.
About China Youzan
