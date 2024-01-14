Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 37,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,911. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.