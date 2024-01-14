Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 95.5% in December

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

In other news, Director William R. Peeples bought 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,884,073.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,103. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.