Comparing AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 174.82 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -3.05 AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($1.68) -0.41

This table compares Humacyte and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40% AlloVir N/A -80.17% -64.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 AlloVir 2 3 1 0 1.83

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.45%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,597.84%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats AlloVir on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte



Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About AlloVir



Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

