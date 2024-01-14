Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 59.8% in December

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 403,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

CNTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

