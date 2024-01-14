Contrasting Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Pelangio Exploration N/A -5,429.47% -164.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Pelangio Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 23.70 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.50%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.