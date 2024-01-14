Covenant Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,638.30 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $6,638.30 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,528,876 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

