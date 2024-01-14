Cronos (CRO) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $9.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00085242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

