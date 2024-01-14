Crypterium Market Capitalization Hits $4.48 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $566,035.26 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,905,325 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

