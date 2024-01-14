DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $146.73 million and $24.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00166346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.