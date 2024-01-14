DEI (DEI) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $146.19 million and approximately $29.24 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00168050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

