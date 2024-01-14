Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453,996.35

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $453,996.35 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02807933 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $461,256.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

