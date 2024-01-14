Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

