Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 15th total of 618,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 749,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.