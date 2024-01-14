Elastos Price Hits $3.59 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $77.91 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00008556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,403,956 coins and its circulating supply is 21,719,962 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

