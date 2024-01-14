Everdome Hits 1-Day Volume of $548,174.23 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $548,174.23 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,724,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

