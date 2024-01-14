Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 110.3% in December

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 291,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,615. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

