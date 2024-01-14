First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the December 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 33,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.