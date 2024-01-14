First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the December 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 33,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.