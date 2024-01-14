First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 206,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FFA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

