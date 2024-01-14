First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,599. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,386,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 507,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 898.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,770 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

