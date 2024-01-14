First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,599. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
