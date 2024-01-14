First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of QTEC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $177.45.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
