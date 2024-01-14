Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 142,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $4,177,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FFC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 121,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,577. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.