Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 631,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 498.6 days.
OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $21.70 on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210. Forvia has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.
