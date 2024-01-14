Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 631,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 498.6 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $21.70 on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210. Forvia has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

