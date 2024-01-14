Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $36.60 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.