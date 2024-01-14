Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $36.60 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality, and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

