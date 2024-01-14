Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Gladstone Commercial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

