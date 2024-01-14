Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GTIM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 5.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 49,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.