Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 98,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Greenidge Generation Trading Down 18.4 %

NASDAQ GREE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,141. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

In other news, CEO Jordan Kovler bought 5,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 35,038 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 2,967.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

See Also

