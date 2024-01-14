Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,535. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Featured Articles

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

