Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hang Lung Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS HLPPY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,535. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
