Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HROWM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.32. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

