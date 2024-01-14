Head-To-Head Survey: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noodles & Company and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $509.48 million 0.22 -$3.31 million ($0.06) -41.33 GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.59 $10.28 million N/A N/A

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.4% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Noodles & Company and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 1 0 2.50 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.49%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.31%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -0.53% -0.31% -0.03% GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17%

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

