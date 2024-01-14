Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $52.97 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00085244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00024166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,649,003,053 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,649,003,052.526287 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0810359 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $64,297,792.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

