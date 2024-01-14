Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

