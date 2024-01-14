HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.49 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. HI has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $290,463.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00287701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,419.84 or 1.00231440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00089374 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $272,931.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

