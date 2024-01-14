Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 42,516 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $14.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 868. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

