ICON Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $229.02 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,567,844 coins and its circulating supply is 976,568,537 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,522,429.3185226. The last known price of ICON is 0.23725291 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,491,042.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.