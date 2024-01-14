Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 257,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of LUCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. 223,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,409. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 1,017.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.