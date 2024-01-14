Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Up 91.9% in December

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,709. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.29. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

