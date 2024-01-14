Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in December

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.16. Intellipharmaceutics International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

