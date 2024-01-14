Internet Computer Price Hits $12.81 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.83 billion and $220.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.81 or 0.00030375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00085244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00024166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,245,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,429,639 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

