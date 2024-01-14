Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PDP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. 18,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $86.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

