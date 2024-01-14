Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCH remained flat at $42.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

