Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCH remained flat at $42.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
