Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,675.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.72 during trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.
About Isuzu Motors
