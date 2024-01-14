Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 104.2% in December

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JYD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 69,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

About Jayud Global Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.