Jet Protocol Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $175,320.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018784 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00273836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.31 or 0.99979958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00300724 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188,687.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.