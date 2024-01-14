Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

